Stretch of warmth and sunshine to greet London region

While Wednesday morning started off with a fog advisory for southwestern Ontario, including Middlesex-London, temperatures have returned to late September and early October levels of warmth and sunshine.

High pressure will keep the skies mainly clear and you can expect a day-to-day warming trend heading into the weekend.

Sunshine to a mix of sun and cloud will continue into Saturday, and the daytime highs will average close to 10 C above normal.

The weather pattern will continue to be under the influence of a mid and upper level ridge — this will keep southern Ontario under a gorgeous fair weather pattern.

The ridge slowly moves eastward toward the East Coast this weekend and a strong southerly breeze will develop through the day Saturday.

An area of low pressure will move out of the mid Mississippi Valley to Lake Superior on Saturday, while a trailing cold front will follow with gusty winds and rainfall Saturday night into early Sunday.

The temperatures will dip Sunday, but we will continue the above average streak into next week.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud, windy. High 20 C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16 C.