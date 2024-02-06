Stretch of sunshine continues Wednesday, record-breaking temperatures possible Friday

Sunshine and warmer than normal conditions continue Wednesday in southern Ontario.

“Another beauty day across the region,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Mainly sunny conditions will carry us right through the afternoon.”

Atchison continued, “Winds will be light and variable early in the day, shifting to the south. The high in London is six degrees.”

The average temperature for this time of year is around minus 2.

Atchison said a warm front moves in Thursday, bringing with it a chance of showers.

“A cold front will follow on Friday, but out ahead of that cold front, the warm air surges in. We could see ten degrees. If we hit ten degrees, we’ll break a record.”

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday night: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 1.