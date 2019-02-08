

CTV London





A student in Strathroy who entered her mental health video in a North American scholarship competition has won $5,000.

Maysee Maclean produced a video on suicide to help foster dialogue on mental health and raise awareness about depression.

The 17-year-old Strathroy District Collegiate Institute student hasn't experienced depression, but did in-depth research for the video.

She wants to see more education on the signs and symptoms of depression so people can recognize if a friend or classmate is struggling.

Maclean beat out several other submissions in the online competition run through SOS Safe Magazine.

She hopes to eventually attend Ryerson University.