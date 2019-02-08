Featured
Strathroy student wins scholarship for mental health video
Maysee McLean discusses her video about depression at her high school in Strathroy, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Adrienne South / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 1:34PM EST
A student in Strathroy who entered her mental health video in a North American scholarship competition has won $5,000.
Maysee Maclean produced a video on suicide to help foster dialogue on mental health and raise awareness about depression.
The 17-year-old Strathroy District Collegiate Institute student hasn't experienced depression, but did in-depth research for the video.
She wants to see more education on the signs and symptoms of depression so people can recognize if a friend or classmate is struggling.
Maclean beat out several other submissions in the online competition run through SOS Safe Magazine.
She hopes to eventually attend Ryerson University.