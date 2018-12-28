

CTV London





Strathroy-Caradoc police have released a pair of photos of the truck used in a jewelry store robbery last month.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Poag's Jewellers, with staff and customers still inside the shop.

Strathroy-Caradoc police say two men entered the store and smashed glass cases.

They then grabbed some jewelry and fled, police say.

Nobody was hurt.

The men were dressed in black with their faces covered.

This is the second time in less than seven years the store has been the target of thieves.

Police recovered a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck that was involved in the heist a few blocks from downtown Strathroy in the area of Metcalf Street and Mill Lane.

On Friday, police released pictures of the truck that was stolen from a Marconi Blvd address in London on Oct. 12.

Strathroy police are asking the public to contact them or Crime Stoppers with any information.