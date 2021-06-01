LONDON, ONT. -- A 48-year-old Strathroy man is facing four counts of sexually assaulting youth following a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police say the man was brought into custody on Monday and charged with eight offences total.

It is unclear when the investigation began or what brought it to police attention.

The man is facing four charges of sexual inference and four charges of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

The name of the man is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim(s).

Police have not said how many victims there may be.

Strathroy-Caradoc police said they can not release anymore information for the possibility that it may lead to identifying the victim(s).

Police did say there are no more suspected victims and that the incident is believed to be isolated.

The man will appear in court in London on July 12.