Strathroy man charged after nearly striking officers with car: London police

A man from Strathroy, Ont. is facing dangerous driving charges Tuesday after a vehicle he was allegedly driving almost struck two London police officers.

The London Police Service says that at approximately 9:10 p.m. on May 30, police were on scene at Baseline Road West near Wharncliffe Road South for an investigation when an unknown man approached them.

The man yelled at the officers, spat on one of the cruisers and then walked away.

According to police, the suspect returned a short time later in a car and drove through a parking lot towards the officers at a high rate of speed, where the officers were forced to jump out of the way.

Police say the man then put the car in park and approached the officers.

As the man was being placed under arrest, he resisted officers and became combative. An officer then produced a conductive energy weapon and the suspect was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man from Strathroy was charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Resist arrest.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom in relation to the charges on July 11.