Strathroy grandfather wins nearly $100K
Randy McRobert, who started purchasing lottery tickets more recently took home Lotto 649's second prize total of $99,809.30.
The 64-year-old from Strathroy said he checked his ticket twice stating even his girlfriend didn’t believe him.
McRobert plans to invest his winnings until he decides how to spend it.
"It's a shocking feeling and a pleasant surprise."
The winning ticket was purchased in Cambridge in October, 2022.
Winter storm hits London, Ont.: What you need to know
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
Flash freeze warning issued as more than 230,000 lose power in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
