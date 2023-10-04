London

    • Strathroy-Caradoc police warn public of 'pawsible' bear sighting

    A bear is seen in this generic image. (Source: Getty Images) A bear is seen in this generic image. (Source: Getty Images)

    Police in Strathroy-Caradoc are warning the public to be vigilant after a possible bear sighting was reported in the area just after noon on Wednesday.

    According to a social media post, at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday police were advised of a possible bear sighting in the area of Saxton Road and Walkers Drive.

    Police searched the area but were unable to locate the bear.

    The Ministry of Natural Resources is also being contacted to advise them of a bear possibly being in the area.

    Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and cognizant that a bear may be in the area.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service non-emergency line at 519-245-1250. 

