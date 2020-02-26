STRATFORD, ONT. -- The City of Stratford is spending $4 million to buy eight new buses and build eight new bus shelters.

Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities was in Stratford Wednesday morning to make the announcement.

Stratford will also be adding GPS to their buses, so riders can track their ride as it’s on its route.

Transit riders in the Festival City will also start piloting an on-demand Sunday bus service.

Buses will not travel along their normal fixed routes, rather they’ll pick up and drop off passengers at specific stops requested through a mobile app.

The system was used in Belleville last year, and Sunday ridership rose 300%.

If the Sunday on-demand service is successful, officials say they’ll consider expanding it to weekday and Saturday evenings.