

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 14-year-old boy is in custody following reports of a student bringing a gun to Stratford's Northwestern Secondary School Wednesday.

Stratford police got the call around 12:30 p.m. and they immediately called for all three area high schools; Stratford Northwestern, St.Mike's Catholic Secondary and Stratford Central Secondary, to be locked down.

Police say they arrested the 14-year-old off school property near downtown Stratford a short time later.

They recovered what they believe is a replica gun, but they are in the process of confirming that.

The boy was arrested, but has not yet been charged.

The lockdown at Northwestern, St.Mike's and Central lasted for a little over an hour and has since ended.

There were fewer than usual students at all three schools, as inclement weather forced rural bus cancellations.