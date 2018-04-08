

Stratford, CTV London





The Swan Parade is a go. The City of Stratford’s Community Services postponed the parade on Friday. The concern was ice that had formed on the Avon River which may have posed a threat to the swans.

Organizers believe there is now enough open water for the swans to swim safely so the parade has been given the all clear.

The parade festivities will get underway at 1 p.m. and will be led by Harold Hill, played by actor Daren A. Herbert. Hill is the lead character from the musical The Music Man which is part of the 2018 Stratford Festival line-up.

Parking will be available in the Stratford Festival parking lot and east along Lakeside Drive. Accessible parking will be available in the Tom Patterson lot by entering at Water Street and Morenz Drive where a volunteer will direct drivers.

This is a free event and attendees are encouraged to share their stories and photos using #swanparade.