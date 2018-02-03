

Police are searching for a suspect that fled from a serious crash along Erie Street on Friday morning

They say a 2005 gold Grand Jeep Cherokee was travelling north in the curb lane on Erie Street. The suspect vehicle made a turn from Monteith Avenue onto Erie Street heading north.

The suspect vehicle forced the Jeep off the roadway, causing the Jeep to mount the curb and hit a hydro pole and a tree.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital and released with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or light grey sedan, possibly a Buick or Ford Crown Victoria.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was last seen heading east on West Gore Street. A partial licence plate was obtained as being AXZ.

It is unclear if the partial licence number was the first or last digits of the licence plate. The driver was described as an older male possibly in his seventies.

It was reported by the witness the elderly male appeared to be confused. The suspect vehicle may have sustained damage to the right front corner and/or the right side.

The Grand Jeep Cherokee sustained $12,000.00 damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 519-271-4143 or Crime Stoppers.