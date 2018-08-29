

CTV London





Stratford police are looking into two separate incidents involving hate propaganda.

On Aug. 21, a note with the words "Hail Hitler" on it was left on a car's windshield.

Sometime between Aug. 21 and 28, a note that read, "Kill all Jews" was left in a mailbox in the same part of the city.

Police feel the incidents are connected.

Contact police at 519-271-4141 if you have any information.