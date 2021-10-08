Stratford-Perth Pride 'disheartened' over rainbow crosswalk vandalism

A Facebook post from Sirkel Foods Friday says someone vandalized the brand new crosswalk. (Courtesy Sirkel Foods / Facebook) A Facebook post from Sirkel Foods Friday says someone vandalized the brand new crosswalk. (Courtesy Sirkel Foods / Facebook)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver