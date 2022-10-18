Stratford-Perth Pride alleges homophbic remarks from council candidiate

Stratford-Perth Pride is raising concerns over alleged comments made by a St. Marys council candidate.

The group launched an advocacy campaign called ‘vote with pride,’ that raises LGBTQ2S+ issues to candidates running in this year's municipal election.

The group says it sent an email out to candidates across all the six municipalities asking them to take the pledge to commit to supporting the Queer community and Queer issues if they get elected.

According to a group spokesperson, they received a response back from one candidate in St. Marys with some, “very homophobic and transphobic remarks.”

CTV News reached out to candidate Barry Charles Brebner and in a statement he said in part, “God has said that homosexuality is sinful, so I agree with God and I let other people know.”

Stratford-Perth Pride President AJ Adams told CTV News, “As much as the comments made are hurtful to their community, they're hoping this experience will encourage people to learn more about the platforms of candidates running for council in the region.”