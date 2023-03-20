Stratford, Ont. man arrested for indecent act, voyeurism

A man from Stratford is facing multiple charges after he was caught allegedly masturbating and peeping through the window of a residence where two teen girls and a toddler were inside, police in Stratford said.

According to a release from the Stratford Police Service, on March 17 just before 8:30 p.m. police received a report of a man who was masturbating and peeping through the window of a residence located on Foreman Avenue in the City of Stratford.

The man was observed outside the window by two teen girls who were inside the residence with a toddler.

The homeowner confronted the man after contacting police, which caused the man to flee the scene. The man was followed by the homeowner to the area of Stratford General Hospital, where police later tracked him down to a residence located on West Gore Street.

Police said the suspect was identified as a 45-year-old resident of Stratford, who was also known to police.

The suspect was arrested just after 9 p.m., and was transported to police headquarters. At the time of arrest, he was also found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect has since been charged with committing an indecent act, voyeurism, two counts of breach of probation and possession of a controlled substance for his alleged involvement.

Police said the suspect was held in custody to attend a bail hearing, and was later released on a judicial release order. He is required to attend court on April 3.

In addition, the suspect is also charged with arson stemming from a Jan. 19 incident, as well as another indecent act that occurred on Jan. 20. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 3 in relation to those charges.