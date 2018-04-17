Featured
Stratford man arrested for sex crimes against children
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:42AM EDT
Police can't release much information but a 62-year-old Stratford man has been arrested for sexual offences related to kids.
Police say the case is currently under a court imposed publication ban to protect the identity of the alleged victims, as well as the integrity of the ongoing case.
Stratford police will not be releasing any more information because of the sensitive nature of the case.