Featured
Stratford Library closed as police investigate threat made
Stratford Public Library. (Facebook)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 9:31AM EDT
The Stratford Public Library is closed after a threat was made against the library.
A post on Facebook stated the following:
“On Tuesday evening, the Stratford Police received information regarding a threat against the security of the Stratford Public Library. To ensure the safety of our visitors and staff, the Library will be closed while the police conduct their investigation.”
The nature of the threat made has not been released.