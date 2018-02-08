Featured
Storm keeps Island Storm from Ontario road trip, games in London/Windsor cancelled
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 9:10AM EST
They’re not called the Island Storm for no reason, and now a storm of freezing rain has kept them from their upcoming Ontario road trip.
As a result games in London (Thursday) and Windsor (Friday) have been postponed to a later date
Anyone with a ticket for the games can use them to get a voucher for the makeup dates which will be announced in the near future.