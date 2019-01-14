Featured
Store east of London robbed
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:07AM EST
No injuries were reported following an armed robbery at a convenience store overnight east of London.
Provincial police were called to the store on Westchester Bourne just south of highway 401 around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
According to police a man had entered the store armed with an undisclosed weapon.
Police have not said what was stolen in the course of the robbery and a suspect description has not been provided.