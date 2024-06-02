LONDON
London

Stolen vehicle suspect arrested at gunpoint by Hanover police

Hanover police released this photo of an alleged stolen vehicle which was stopped on the morning of June 1, 2024. (Source: Hanover Police Service) Hanover police released this photo of an alleged stolen vehicle which was stopped on the morning of June 1, 2024. (Source: Hanover Police Service)
Members of the Hanover Police and West Grey Police arrested a stolen vehicle suspect at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Hanover Police chief Chris Knoll said the gunpoint arrest took place around 9 a.m, on the edge of Hanover.

A 40-year-old from Kitchener was taken into custody and faces a slew of charges, he added.

Police said the suspect was found with a stun gun, cocaine, cash and other weapons.

Knoll put out an X post which said the vehicle in question was stolen from Waterloo in 2023 and the suspect was wanted in multiple police jurisdictions for previous crimes.

The suspect had a bail hearing Saturday.

