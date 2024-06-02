Stolen vehicle suspect arrested at gunpoint by Hanover police

Members of the Hanover Police and West Grey Police arrested a stolen vehicle suspect at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Hanover Police chief Chris Knoll said the gunpoint arrest took place around 9 a.m, on the edge of Hanover.

A 40-year-old from Kitchener was taken into custody and faces a slew of charges, he added.

Police said the suspect was found with a stun gun, cocaine, cash and other weapons.

Knoll put out an X post which said the vehicle in question was stolen from Waterloo in 2023 and the suspect was wanted in multiple police jurisdictions for previous crimes.

The suspect had a bail hearing Saturday.