Stolen vehicle smashes into police cruisers: Saugeen Shores police
Saugeen Shores police say two cruisers sustained heavy damage after getting hit by a stolen vehicle.
On Thursday, police were notified of a stolen vehicle that may be headed towards the Town of Saugeen Shores.
Around 9 p.m., officers on patrol observed the suspect vehicle Southbound through Southampton. An officer had to veer onto the shoulder of the roadway to avoid a head on collision.
Police say the suspect vehicle continued in a “dangerous manner” towards Port Elgin.
Another officer observed the suspect vehicle fail to stop at several controlled intersections and operating in a manner dangerous to the public safety.
Officers located the vehicle at gas pumps in downtown Port Elgin. Police attempted to box the suspect vehicle in at the location.
Police say the suspect vehicle reversed at a high rate of speed into a marked police vehicle, causing damage. The suspect vehicle then proceeded to accelerate forward at a high rate of striking another marked police vehicle.
Both police vehicles received heavy damage due to the collisions and were rendered inoperable.
“The suspect vehicle was able to exit the lot in a very dangerous manner without care or concern of any other vehicles on the roadway or pedestrians in the area,” state police in a news release.
One Saugeen Shores officer received minor injuries due to the collision.
Saugeen Shores Police Service updated the Ontario Provincial Police of the direction of travel at that time.
The OPP will be completing this investigation as they are the originating agency.
If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact 519-832-2500 or Crime Stoppers.
