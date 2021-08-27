Stolen vehicle recovered by OPP following collision in Hamilton Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered a stolen vehicle from a residence in Caledonia Ont., Wednesday afternoon.
OPP say the vehicle was allegedly stolen on Lindsay drive when the owner left the vehicle running unattended for a short period of time.
When the owner returned they discovered the vehicle was no longer in their driveway.
The vehicle recovered by police following a collision a short time later in the City of Hamilton.
The OPP is reminding everyone to lock their unattended vehicles especially if the vehicle is running.
London Top Stories
BREAKING
UPDATED
UPDATED | New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservatives surging with male voters: Nanos data
The Liberals are enjoying higher support among female voters while the Conservatives are the most popular party for male voters, according to Nanos Research.
NEW | Canada secures 500 seats on U.S. plane to evacuate more people from Afghanistan
The government announced Friday it secured 500 seats on a U.S. plane, which has already extracted individuals fleeing the turmoil in Afghanistan.
UPDATED | New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of next week's end to America's longest war.
NDP stresses universal pharmacare pledge, looking to distinguish party from Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would aim to implement universal pharmacare, starting next year.
Liberals promise funding for provinces that develop vaccine passports
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is coming out this morning with a promise of money for provinces that develop their own form of vaccine passports.
BREAKING | Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19, marking the highest daily case count since early June.
'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul
Members of a Winnipeg family who had been visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.
Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life, study says
Health researchers at the University of Michigan have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.
Search is on for 'murder hornet' believed to have buzzed over Canada-U.S. border
Provincial insect specialists with B.C.'s agriculture ministry have been hunting for an Asian giant hornet, also known as a murder hornet, believed to have flown across the border from a colony in Blaine, Wash.
Kitchener
BREAKING
Guelph asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all city staff
The City of Guelph is asking all staff to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Man shatters door at Guelph restaurant where he was refused service: police
Guelph police have charged a man with mischief after he allegedly kicked and broke the glass door at a restaurant.
Windsor
WECHU reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Three hospitalized, widespread damage after Wheatley, Ont. building explosion
Three people have been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a building exploded in downtown Wheatley, Ont., according to Chatham-Kent officials.
Timeline: Explosion in downtown Wheatley, Ont.
A timeline of event leading up to an explosion that levelled a building in downtown Wheatley, Ont.
Barrie
BREAKING
Massive fire destroys two homes in Wasaga Beach
Emergency crews responded to a massive house fire in Wasaga Beach Thursday afternoon that spread to the neighbouring house.
'Keep it here. Keep it home': Organizers plan a rally to preserve the S.S. Keewatin ship
A group of volunteers in Port McNicoll will be holding a rally this weekend to preserve a ship as old as the Titanic.
Northern Ontario
Arrest made following standoff in Sault Ste. Marie
One person has been arrested and another taken to hospital following a standoff in a Sault Ste. Marie residential neighbourhood overnight, police say.
Deadline for Laurentian to complete insolvency process extended to Jan. 31
An Ontario court has granted Laurentian University's application to extend insolvency proceedings to Jan. 31, 2022.
North Bay city councillor is stepping down
A city councillor in North Bay is resigning before their current term is up.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 33 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 781 new cases of COVID-19.
Two men injured after shots fired at car on busy south Ottawa road
Two men were treated for gunshot wounds after shots were fired at a vehicle on a busy street in Ottawa’s south end.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 27-29
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
BREAKING
'In the trenches': Toronto restaurants without patios struggling, customers hesitant to dine indoors
Toronto restaurants without patios are struggling to attract customers this summer with many still reluctant to head inside for a meal.
Police investigating after man seriously injured in downtown shooting
A man has serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the city's entertainment district.
Montreal
Unvaccinated nurse at Montreal-area hospital tests positive for COVID-19; one of her patients has developed symptoms
An unvaccinated nurse working in the Emergency Room at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire has tested positive for COVID-19, and a patient with whom she had contact has developed symptoms of the virus.
Quebec reports 612 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase
Quebec has 612 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 387,230 since the start of the pandemic.
Investigation underway into allegations of misuse of Quebec politicians' COVID-19 proof of vaccine
Quebec's health ministry says it is taking allegations of the misuse of provincial politicians' COVID-19 proof of vaccine 'very seriously.'
Atlantic
'It was definitely scary': Shark sighting caught on camera off Cape Breton, N.S. coast
A whale watching tour off the coast of Cape Breton got more than it bargained for after spotting a shark feasting on a seal carcass just off the coast of Ingonish, N.S.
New Brunswick government releases mandatory vaccine policy for government employees
Provincial government employees in New Brunswick have until Sept. 13 to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or be forced to wear masks and undergo regular testing.
Millbrook, N.S. woman charged in connection with man’s homicide
A 37-year-old woman from Millbrook, N.S. has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, in connection with a homicide that occurred in the community last month.
Winnipeg
Manitoba's top doctor, health minister to provide update on public health orders
Manitoba’s top doctor and health minister are holding a news conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the province’s public health orders.
Winnipeg homeowner on the hook for damages after stolen car crashed into his fence
A Winnipeg homeowner says he’ll have to pay for damage to his fence after a stolen car crashed into it.
'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul
Members of a Winnipeg family who had been visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.
Calgary
Calgary Pride Festival arrives with in-person events, online offerings
The Calgary Pride Festival returns with a number of live events after last year's event was forced to go online due to the ongoing pandemic.
Alberta shows signs of uptick in first doses as options shrink for the unvaccinated
The trickle of Albertans rolling up their sleeves for their first COVID-19 shot shows signs it's increasing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fall-like temps carry on in Calgary, then drop off next week
We fall in on high pressure tomorrow and will have pleasant, seasonal conditions for the weekend.
Edmonton
Alberta to launch 'convenient' card with vaccination status, not to be considered a vaccine passport
A new card the provincial government will release to help Albertans show proof of their vaccination status is not to be considered as a vaccine passport, it says.
Alberta reports 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
The Alberta government reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations exceeded 300.
-
UPDATED
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island adds 64 new COVID-19 cases; active cases surpass 500
Health officials identified 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as active cases hit a four-month high.
Downed power lines force some businesses to close in downtown Victoria
Some downtown Victoria business have had to close for the day after a garbage truck ripped down hydro lines in the 1900-block of Store Street.
'The whole building was on fire': 2 taken to hospital after Duncan townhouse catches fire
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating an overnight structure fire that sent two people to hospital on Wednesday night.