Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

A stolen vehicle investigation has led to charges against two London residents.

Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street.

Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

When police activated emergency equipment to stop the vehicle, it came to an abrupt stop before police said it reversed into two police vehicles while trying to get away.

A woman driving the vehicle was arrested as well as a man in the passenger seat.

After looking at surveillance video, police confirmed it was actually the man who was responsible for the theft.

A 22-year-old man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a vehicle. A 31-year-old woman is charged with breach of probation, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, fail to stop for police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.