Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug and weapons charges
A stolen vehicle investigation has led to weapons charges, according to police.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Wellington County OPP saw a suspected stolen vehicle on Main Street north in Mount Forest and approached the three people that were with it.
According to police, a 41-year-old woman from South Bruce Peninsula, a 31-year-old man from Woodstock and a 21-year-old woman from Central Huron have all been charged.
Charges among the three people include unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and multiple drug-related offenses.
All three suspects were held for bail.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE
LIVE | Live updates: Trucker convoy protest in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-