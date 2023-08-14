Stolen vehicle investigation leads to charges

A London man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police in the city’s downtown core.

Police said a victim called to report a stolen vehicle from her residence around 9 a.m. August 9, and provided a vehicle description and license plate to officers.

At about 8:40 p.m. that evening, police found the stolen vehicle in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street. They said the driver fled from police at a high rate of sped, and additional officers were called to the area.

A short time later, the stolen van was located in the area of Commissioners Road East and Hamilton Road, and police used a spike strip to stop the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was arrested.

As a result, a 34-year-old London man is facing a number of charges, including;

Two counts of dangerous operation;

Two counts of failing to stop for police;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Operation while prohibited;

Resisting arrest;

Impaired operation;

Failure to comply with demand made by peace officer

The accused had a scheduled court appearance Monday to answer to the charges.