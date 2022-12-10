Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser, multiple charges laid

Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a stolen pickup truck into a police cruiser at a break and enter call.

Woodstock police responded to the break and enter around 4:30 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived the suspects were spotted in a stolen Chevrolet Silverado, police say.

Police say the driver drove the truck into the cruiser.

Both the pickup and the cruiser were damaged, but the officer was not hurt, police say.

The three suspects then left the truck and fled on foot after the crush.

Police quickly found one of the suspects, a 27-year-old, who was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000, break and enter, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with undertaking.

The canine unit found the other two suspects.

One 53-year-old Ingersoll resident who was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Break and Enter

Assault a peace officer with a weapon

Failure to comply with undertaking

The final suspect, 41, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and break and enter.

The Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage anyone having information about these investigations to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).