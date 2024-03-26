Stolen vehicle crashes after police to initiate stop
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London.
Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.
When police tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the marked cruiser.
About five minutes later, emergency crews were called to a crash on Osgoode Drive near Adelaide Street, involving the same vehicle, which police have since learned was stolen.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old London man has been charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
