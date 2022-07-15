Stolen vehicle and other items reported missing recovered by police

Two London men have been charged after police recovered a stolen vehicle.

Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, police got a call that a vehicle reported stolen was seen in the area of Richmond Street near Fanshawe Park Road east.

When officers arrived they saw the vehicle with two people inside and arrested them without incident.

After searching the vehicle, police reported finding multiple reported stolen items from various thefts and break and enters, as well as an airsoft pistol.

Two 39-year-old men face a number of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.