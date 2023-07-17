Stolen truck suspect flees across Highway 401 on foot

OPP officers are looking for a man accused of abandoning a stolen black pickup truck that was found in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 across from the Dutton ONRoute.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned Monday afternoon and a witness told CTV News London they saw the suspect run across the highway on foot.

Police had searched for the suspect in the area near the ONRoute, with police cruisers on Pioneer Line and Dunborough Road, but in an update issued on Twitter early Monday evening said the driver had not been located.

OPP added there is no threat to public safety, but ask residents to report any suspicious persons or activity.

Police continue to investigate.