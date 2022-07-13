Stolen trees and pigs befuddles Huron County land owners

Becky Campbell-Belfour planted 15 spruce trees near her Seaforth farm, this spring. A day after planting, they were gone.

“We kind of thought that would be the end of it. We had enough trees to replant the ones that were taken, and then on June 30th, we came back to find that another 15 were taken,” says the frustrated tree-lover.

That’s 30 trees taken from the same spot, over a matter of months. Campbell-Belfour figures it was someone with land themselves, a truck, and probably someone who lives nearby, as the trees were on a remote, rarely used gravel road.

She says the trees weren’t just for show, they were to act as a needed windbreak, for their burgeoning hazelnut farm.

“It wasn’t that we were doing this for aesthetics, we were doing this with a purpose,” she says.

Just a few side roads away, a fellow farmer had 44 of their pigs stolen sometime this spring.

The dollar value of the stolen trees and pigs isn’t huge, but also isn’t inconsequential. The trees cost Campbell-Belfour $600, and the stolen pigs are valued at over $12,000.

“We’ve had thefts of family heirlooms, collectables, vintage hockey and baseball cards, coin collections. It’s not just the dollar value involved. What’s taken means a lot to that particular victim,” says Huron County O.P.P. Constable, Jamie Stanley.

Campbell-Belfour says they aren’t planning on replanting the trees again, fearing they, or any security features they may put up along with trees, would be taken, as well.

“It’s disheartening. When anyone tampers with your livelihood, it’s kind of cruel, really,” says Campbell-Belfour.

Stanley says the O.P.P can’t be everywhere, so he urges neighbours to look out for neighbours and report any suspicious activity they encounter. He says if you have any information about the theft of the trees, pigs, or anything else, you can contact the Huron County O.P.P at 519-482-1677 or call Huron County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.