Stolen tractor trailer, police foot pursuit leads to arrest

Two OPP officers got more exercise than they were expecting Tuesday morning when they pursued a suspect more than one kilometre through fields and bush.

Around 7 a.m., OPP received a citizen report of a stolen tractor trailer, with a second trailer hooked onto the back.

The transport truck ended up jack knifed in the ditch on Belmont Road, between New Sarum and Helkaa line.

The suspect fled but OPP tracked him down and arrested him.

Belmont Road is closed as tow trucks remove the second trailer from the ditch and clean up the scene.

There is no word yet on charges for the driver.

OPP have closed Belmont Road near St. Thomas, Ont. as they investigate a stolen tractor trailer. July 18, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)