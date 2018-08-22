Featured
Stolen SUV slams into house, driver flees on foot
SUV crashes into a London Ont. house on Aug. 22, 2018. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:13PM EDT
London police are looking for a female suspect after a stolen SUV slammed into a house, leaving a gaping hole in the home.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Wavell and Vancouver Streets.
The female driver gathered her belongings and fled on foot, leaving a dog inside the vehicle behind.
A family was inside the home at the time of the crash, but nobody was hurt.
Contact police if you have any information.