LONDON, ONT -- Perth County OPP are looking for information after a stolen pickup truck was found crashed in a drainage ditch.

The white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a property on Line 46 near Rostock Sunday evening.

It was found in the area of Perth Line 49 and Perth Road 155 in West Perth.

Police are not sure if the driver/suspect sustained any injuries in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.