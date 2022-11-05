Stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash, nearby homes evacuated

It was a busy Saturday morning for first responders in Huron County after a report of a car crash involving a stolen truck that burst into flames prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Kitchigami Road and Bluewater Highway, south of Goderich, Ont. for a report of a vehicle crashing down an embankment.

Upon arrival, police discovered a Dodge pickup truck had crashed into a cluster of trees and caught fire.

Officers attempted to extinguish the blaze, but high winds exacerbated the fire, causing it to spread from the truck to the immediate area, and causing damage to a nearby structure.

Several local fire and EMS crews were called to the scene, and several nearby residences were also evacuated.

One officer was treated for smoke inhalation, but was later released from hospital.

Police say the suspect driver allegedly fled the scene prior to police arriving on scene, but was located and arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. The suspect remains in custody at this time.

Emergency crews have cleared the scene and roads have reopened.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

There is currently no word on what charges, if any, will be laid.

Huron County OPP continue to investigate.