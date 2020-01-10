LONDON, ONT. -- Strathroy-Caradoc police say they have located a trailer stolen from a London church group.

The trailer had been stolen from the parking lot behind the London, Ont. offices of Vitalpoint Church, which runs 'portable' services at schools in London and Exeter.

It contained all the gear needed to run the services, like sound equipment, speakers, towers and cameras. It's disappearance was first noticed on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Strathroy-Caradoc police say they were notified by a citizen who believed a trailer being advertised for sale on Kijiji was, in fact, stolen.

Police responded to a Metcalfe Street address where a male was seen unhooking a trailer from a pickup - a trailer that matched the description of the one stolen.

As a result, a 44-year-old Middlesex Centre is facing charges of possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Unfortunately, the recovered trailer was empty.