Stolen Christmas trees found during Lambton County investigation

A Lambton County man is facing charges after the alleged theft of Christmas trees.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 14, OPP responded to an address on Downie Road for “allegation of uttering threats.”

When they got there, officers quickly found a suspect and took them into custody.

While investigating, police found a number of suspected stolen Christmas trees, a stolen vehicle and firearms.

A 45-year-old of Dawn-Euphemia Township has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of careless storage of a firearm or ammunition and eight counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.