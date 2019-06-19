

CTV London





Following a ceremony Wednesday morning former Deputy Chief Steve Williams is now Police Chief Steve Williams.

Williams officially assumed his new role following the change of command ceremony.

Williams is 27-year veteran of the London police force, and has served in a variety of roles. He has also been awarded commendations for drug and homicide investigations.

Currently holding multiple post-secondary degrees, Williams is in the process of completing a Master's degree in Applied Criminology and Police Management at Cambridge University.

The search for a new chief began when current Chief John Pare announced his retirement back in January. Pare officially retires at the end of the month.

Upon the news of his appointment Williams said his priorities are “…Public health challenges, the opioid epidemic, we have a homeless population, poverty, mental illness. And all of the above work together sometimes and create a significant workload for the police.”