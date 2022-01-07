STEGH declares COVID outbreak in Acute Medical Unit

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the 5th floor Acute Medicine Unit after three patients tested positive for the virus.

The unit is currently closed to essential caregivers.

“This recent increasing surge of COVID-19 cases in our community puts our hospital at risk,” says Karen Davies, president and CEO. “This is our first outbreak which speaks to the exceptional attention of our Infection Prevention and Control Measures over the past 22 months as we have managed a high volume of COVID.”

According to a statement, STEGH says it is working closely with Southwestern Public Health Unit and its Infection Prevention and Control team to monitor the situation and notify patients and staff affected by the outbreak.

Contract tracing and testing is being completed through the unit.