MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported just two new cases on Monday, a stark change from the 21 new cases reported on Sunday - one of the highest single day increases so far.

The total for the London region now sits at 136 cases, with five deaths and 18 cases resolved.

Sarnia-Lambton had another COVID-19 death and listed three new cases since Friday, bringing the region's total to confirmed COVID-19 cases to 80 as of Monday, including eight deaths.

Here's how the number stand around the region where no update has yet been released Monday:

Elgin-Oxford reported one new case Saturday, bringing the total to 21 cases, with two deaths

In Huron-Perth as of Friday there were 17 confirmed cases and two deaths

Grey-Bruce reported two new cases on Sunday, and has 21 confirmed cases and no deaths

Across the province there were 309 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, including 13 deaths.

That brings the running total of cases to 4,347 incluidng 132 deaths and 1,624 resolved cases.

A backlog of pending tests that was once at nearly 11,000 now stands at just 329.