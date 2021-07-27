WINGHAM, ONT. -- A big step in Bruce Power’s 13-year, $13-billion nuclear refurbishment project took place last Friday.

A 320,000 pound steam generator was pulled through the roof of the building housing Unit 6 at the Bruce County, Ont. nuclear plant.

Seven more steam generators will be removed as part of Unit 6’s life extension.

In total, six of Bruce Power’s eight nuclear reactors will be refurbished as part of their multi-billion dollar plan to extend the life of their nuclear fleet until 2064.

“This first lift was preceded by a half a decade of preparations and was completed successfully thanks to our safe work plan, highly skilled construction trades as well as strong collaboration and communication with our vendor partner, SGRT,” said Eric Chassard, executive vice president of Projects & Engineering at Bruce Power in a statement.

“The team is now focused on the safe execution of the 15 remaining lifts, which will be finished next month. We’re looking forward to marking off another successful milestone for the Major Component Replacement/MCR project.”

Bruce Power employs over 4,000 people at the world’s largest nuclear station on the shores of Lake Huron, near Kincardine.