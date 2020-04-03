MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit Friday, bringing the total in the area to 92.

It's exactly the same number of new cases as were reported on Thursday, but there were no additional deaths, which continues to hold at three for the London region.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting two new cases, a woman in her 60s in St. Thomas and a man in his 50s in Oxford County.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 20, but there were no additional deaths, so that total remains at just two.

In Sarnia-Lambton the total number of cases climbed to 63, with just four new cases reported Friday.

The total number of deaths to-date reported by Lambton Public Health climbed to seven, one more than previously reported.

Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce have not yet reported numbers for Friday.

In Huron-Perth there were 16 cases as Thursday, including those at two long-term care homes, Greenwood Court and Hillside Manor.

And in Grey-Bruce the total as of Thursday was at 15, including a case in a long-term care facility - Maple View in Owen Sound.

Across the province there were another 462 cases reported Friday, pushing Ontario's total to 3,255.

The Ministry of Health also reported 14 deaths, bringing the provincial total to 67.