Tuesday morning Mayor Matt Brown delivers the annual State of the City Address and this year it comes on the heels of a major infrastructure funding announcement.

Brown is expected to focus on the recently announced funding from the provincial government towards “Shift” London’s rapid transit plan.

Monday morning Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca revealed that the province will be investing up to $170-million towards the BRT plan, the biggest infrastructure initiative in the city’s history.

The city has already assigned $130-million towards the project meaning another $200-million will be needed from federal coffers.

The State of the City address is sponsored by the London Chamber of Commerce and usually comes with a big investment announcement.

With this year being an election year Brown will likely be looking to highlight initiatives such as the London Plan, multi-year budgeting, and the rapid transit plan.

