Start of second semester delayed for most TVDSB high schools
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 6:08AM EST
The Thames Valley District School Board has pushed back the start of second semester for local high schools until Tuesday.
The delay is a result of several bus cancellations this week that have forced schools to reschedule exams until Monday.
Today is a PD day for local high schools.
The only high school not affected is Central which does not follow the traditional semester model.