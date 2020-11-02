LONDON, ONT. -- Fans of Starbucks who were hoping to see a return of the downtown London location are going to be disappointed.

Starbucks says the store at 160 Dundas St., at the corner of Richmond Street, will be closed permanently.

Another location in the food court at White Oaks Mall, at 1105 Wellington Rd. in London, will also remain closed.

“We have taken great care to ensure our partners (employees) have been provided with options, including redeployment to other stores where possible,” Carly Suppa-Clark said in a statement.

Suppa-Clark is with the Starbuck Coffee Canada Public Affairs department.

She added, “We have begun our accelerated store transformation to best meet our customers where they are now, which means we will close some stores and open more next year, the majority of which will be Drive Thru. We remain open in neighbouring locations and look forward to serving our customers at those stores.”