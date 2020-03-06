LONDON, ONT. -- The Western Mustangs men's basketball team is just two wins away from their first national championship in 19 years.

After a disastrous start in which Western University trailed the University of Alberta Golden Bears 29-11, the Mustangs went on a 21-0 run in the second quarter and held on to win the USports quarterfinal 86-72, held in Ottawa.

The Mustangs entered the game as the No. 5 seed in the tournament and hit a whopping 17 three-point shots on 27 attempts as they rebounded from the rough start to advance to the Saturday's semifinal against the winner of Carleton University and the University of Calgary.

Omar Shiddo was named player of the game after leading the way for the winners with 24 points, making six field goals from long distance.

Eriq Jenkins had 20 points in a supporting cause for the Mustangs, while Aryan Sharma came off the bench to add 17 points.

Back on campus, the men’s hockey team is hoping to book their ticket to the nationals Saturday.

Western is the host of the Concordia Stingers at 3 p.m. at Thompson Arena with the winner claiming the wildcard berth in the national tournament.