A standoff involving a person with a weapon near Sauble Beach has ended peacefully.

Officers were called to a home on Bruce Road 8 between Bruce Road 14 and Municipal Road for a "high risk situation involving a weapon" just before midnight Monday.

OPP had the home surrounded but the suspect inside was taken into custody around 7 a.m.

Bruce Road 8 was shut down between Bruce Road 14 and Municipal Road for the incident.

Police continue to investigate.