Standoff near Sauble Beach ends peacefully
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 8:31AM EDT
A standoff involving a person with a weapon near Sauble Beach has ended peacefully.
Officers were called to a home on Bruce Road 8 between Bruce Road 14 and Municipal Road for a "high risk situation involving a weapon" just before midnight Monday.
OPP had the home surrounded but the suspect inside was taken into custody around 7 a.m.
Bruce Road 8 was shut down between Bruce Road 14 and Municipal Road for the incident.
Police continue to investigate.