Sarnia police have arrested a 40-year-old man after a 90-minute standoff inside the Bayside Mall on Thursday. One officer was injured.

Officials say when an officer approached the man to arrest him around 1 p.m., the officer was struck in the face, causing bruising.

The male then reportedly fled, locking himself in a bathroom at the Ontario Shared Services Centre inside the mall.

The suspect reportedly told officers he had a gun and a knife and threatened to harm himself and officers.

Staff and visitors were then cleared out of the building and negotiations, which lasted about 90 minutes, began.

Officers were eventually able to get into the bathroom where the male was arrested after being Tasered.

The suspect was taken to hospital for a Mental Health Assessment.

Police say charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing.

There was minor damage to the bathroom.

No gun or knife was found and there were no additional injuries.