Stand-off at Saugeen First Nation ends peacefully
A report of gunfire at a residence on Denny’s Dam Road brought a large police presence to the Saugeen First Nation Thursday morning.
The OPP’s Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, and Tactics and Rescue Unit converged on the property, and set up a large containment area, just north of Southampton.
Saugeen First Nation administration asked people to stay indoors during the investigation.
It took several hours, but police say they were able to determine there was no threat to public safety, and reopened the closed roadways around 4 p.m.
Police say there were no injuries, but wouldn’t say whether anyone was taken into custody, or not.
The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Grey-Bruce Crime Unit.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Actor loses civil case that accused Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse
Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse claim against him after jurors in Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn’t prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities
The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice as some races are over before they started like in Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.
'Bricks are falling and hitting our house': Neighbour fears for safety months after Walkerville fire
A Windsor resident on Lincoln Road is fearful for her safety following a fire next door last July.
Council candidate standing by brownface costume
A candidate running for a seat at Chatham’s council table is defending a Halloween costume he wore in 2007 that some have labelled as offensive.
Chatham-Kent mayor’s race features challengers offering 'change' from incumbent Canniff
From shoreline flooding to an explosion that rocked the town of Wheatley, it’s been a tough four years at the helm of Chatham-Kent for incumbent mayor Darrin Canniff.
'This loss is deeply personal': Funeral in Barrie, Ont., remembers slain officers
Two officers who died after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., were remembered Thursday as respected and dedicated to their careers, while those gathered at their funeral reflected on the risks of the job in light of a string of police deaths that's shaken forces across the country.
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
Early winter storm causes power outages across cottage country
Hydro One estimates more than 100 homes and businesses in the Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound areas were initially without power due to Thursday's winter storm.
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
No agreement for volunteer firefighters in Sudbury
The union representing volunteer firefighters in Greater Sudbury say they are still far from a deal three years after bargaining began.
Charging electric vehicles in the Sault is about to get a lot easier
PUC Services in Sault Ste. Marie is launching a program for electric vehicle owners, allowing them to rent chargers from the utility.
Three people treated for injuries after vehicle crashes into Ottawa building
Emergency crews responded to a call at a building at 750 Peter Morand Crescent, near Smyth Road, just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Ottawa police say a vehicle crashed into the building.
Not masking indoors? 'Time to start again,' Ottawa Public Health says
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to start wearing masks in indoor and crowded public settings again this fall, as COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa.
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
Tory campaign tells Toronto woman to retract video claiming mayor led 'tone deaf' event at Woody's
A Toronto woman has been asked to retract a video she posted about Mayor John Tory's “tone deaf” and “brutally hypocritical” campaign stop at a queer bar last week during which she says she was blocked from voicing her concerns as a constituent.
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence
An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors residence just west of Montreal. Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
More than 10,000 P.E.I. households still struggling to access Fiona aid
The long lineups are gone, but many people in Prince Edward Island are still facing challenges getting aid from the Canadian Red Cross following post-tropical storm Fiona.
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
CO2 monitor finds issues with school ventilation system
A virologist sending her children to school and daycare with a CO2 monitor is looking to see how ventilation is playing a role in her children’s health.
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
Alberta municipal leaders hope for improved relationship under new premier
Mayors of Alberta's mid-sized cities gathered in Airdrie to talk shop Thursday, and first on the to-discuss list was the new Danielle Smith government.
Emergency crews on scene of fatal rollover on Gateway Boulevard
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level in 2 months
There were 389 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursday – the highest total the province has seen in two months, but still within the general range B.C. has seen since spring.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
Given the state of Vancouver's real estate market, advertising a detached home with both a basement suite and laneway house at $1 million is "absolutely ridiculous," according to a local realtor.
Hundreds of hunters, anglers stopped in B.C.'s Interior during long weekend enforcement blitz
More than 1,400 hunters and anglers were stopped in B.C.'s Interior during a "massive" enforcement blitz over the Thanksgiving long weekend.