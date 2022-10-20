Stand-off at Saugeen First Nation ends peacefully

A report of gunfire at a residence on Denny’s Dam Road brought a large police presence to the Saugeen First Nation Thursday morning.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, and Tactics and Rescue Unit converged on the property, and set up a large containment area, just north of Southampton.

Saugeen First Nation administration asked people to stay indoors during the investigation.

It took several hours, but police say they were able to determine there was no threat to public safety, and reopened the closed roadways around 4 p.m.

Police say there were no injuries, but wouldn’t say whether anyone was taken into custody, or not.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Grey-Bruce Crime Unit.