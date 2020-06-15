MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Lambton and Norfolk counties, previously excluded from moving to phase two of reopening, got the go-ahead from Ontario's premier and health officials on Monday.

Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel Region, just west of Toronto, are now the only regions in the province that remain in the first stage or reopening.

So as of Friday, employees at more businesses in Lambton, Norfolk and Haldimand can return to work, and public areas closed due to COVID-19 can reopen.

Businesses and amenities that can now reopen in those areas include:

Outdoor dine-in services at restaurants, bars and other establishments, including patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent properties

Daycares, with limits on the number of children at each facility

Select personal and personal care services, including tattoo parlours, barber shops, hair salons and beauty salon

Shopping malls under existing restrictions, including food services reopening for take-out and outdoor dining only

Tour and guide services, such as bike and walking, bus and boat tours, as well as tasting and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries

Water recreational facilities, such as outdoor splash pads and wading pools, and all swimming pools

Beach access and additional camping at Ontario Parks

Camping at private campgrounds

Outdoor-only recreational facilities and training for outdoor team sports, with limits to enable physical distancing

Drive-in and drive-through venues for theatres, concerts, animal attractions and cultural appreciation, such as art installations

Film and television production activities, with limits to enable physical distancing

There had been concerns, as neighbouring counties reopened, that residents still in the first stages of reopening would travel for the amenities.

Premier Doug Ford said in a statement, "With the public health trends improving day by day across the province, I am hopeful all regions of Ontario will enter Stage 2 very soon. But we must remain on our guard to prevent any potential surge or secondary wave by continuing to follow the sound advice of our public health officials."

People are still encouraged to be cautious though, as health officials continue to monitor the situation and will advise when public health restrictions can be loosened or if they need to be tightened again.